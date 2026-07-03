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Manu Ginobili Argentina Nike KD 8 Away Lede
Sneakers

Manu Ginobili Likely Finished His International Career in Argentina KD Nikes

Ginobili battles Kevin Durant and Team USA in custom KDs.

Brandon Richard3620 days ago
Sneakers

Basketball Star Honors Orlando Shooting Victims on Shoes

Breanna Stewart uses her sneakers to make a statement.

Brendan Dunne3683 days ago
Sneakers

This Will Be One of the Last Nike KD 8s to Release

An official look at supposed "What The" colorway.

Brendan Dunne3684 days ago
"What The" Nike KD 8 SE Release Date 845896 999
Sneakers

Another Look at the "What The" Nike KD 8

Several materials featured on this season's mash-up.

Brandon Richard3688 days ago
Sneakers

Shiny Swooshes for Kevin Durant's Nike KD 8

Get a look at a brand new colorway here.

Brendan Dunne3691 days ago
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Sneakers

Breanna Stewart Will Wear These for Her First WNBA Game

A special edition version of the Nike KD 8.

Brendan Dunne3717 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Made Another KD 8 Elite Colorway For Kevin Durant to Play In This Round of the NBA Playoffs

Nike made another Nike KD 8 Elite PE colorway dor Kevin Durant.

Marco Negrete3724 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Nike KD 8 EXT "Floral" Now Has a Release Date

The Nike KD 8 EXT "Floral" releases on May 7.

Amir Ismael3729 days ago
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Nike KD 8 Red Floral 806393 004
Sneakers

Nike Revisits Floral Theme on Kevin Durant Shoes

Just in time for spring.

Brandon Richard3730 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Made These KD 8 Elites for Kevin Durant Only

Will he wear these against the Spurs?

Riley Jones3733 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Made Another KD 8 Colorway with Floral Print

There is another floral Nike KD 8 on the way.

Marco Negrete3734 days ago

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