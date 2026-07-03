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Guest Cody Garbrandt Talks Steph Curry's Record 3's; KD Being a Beta; MMA Kicks | Out of Bounds
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Guest Cody Garbrandt Talks Steph Curry's Record 3's; KD Being a Beta; MMA Kicks | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt joins Gilbert Arenas, Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson to discuss his beloved Cavs losing Game 2 of the NBA Finals to fall into a 2-0 hole heading back to Cleveland. Despite Steph Curry scoring 33 points and making nine threes to set a NBA Final

Complex2966 days ago

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