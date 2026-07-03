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Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Covers the Logos on His Nike Shoes

Following the termination of its endorsement deal, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving covers the logos on his Nike Kyrie 3 sneakers. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1317 days ago
Kyrie Irving
Sneakers

Nike Terminates Endorsement Deal With Kyrie Irving

Nike has terminated its endorsement deal with Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. Click here to learn about the termination of the partnership.

Victor Deng1320 days ago
Kyrie Irving
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Slams Nike Over Kyrie 8: 'These Are Trash'

Kyrie Irving called out Nike over his unreleased Kyrie 8 signature sneaker. Irving called the shoe trash and says Nike plans to release it without his approval.

Riley Jones1815 days ago
Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving have words after Irving was called for a foul against Schroder.
Sneakers

Dennis Schröder Says He Won't Wear Nike Kyries

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will stop wearing Nike Kyrie sneakers following an altercation with Kyrie Irving in April. Click here for more.

Victor Deng1886 days ago
Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 CT1137 900 Pair
Sneakers

Concepts' Nike Kyrie 7 'Horus' Collab Releasing Again

The Boston-bred sneaker boutique Concepts has a new Nike Kyrie 7 collaboration dropping in May 2021. Here's an official look and the official release info.

Victor Deng1894 days ago
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Nike Kyrie 7 'All Star' DD1447 800 Pair
Sneakers

The Nike Kyrie 7 Is Joining the 'All-Star' Lineup

A new 'All-Star' colorway for the Nike Kyrie 7 is reportedly releasing in March 2021 for the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1976 days ago
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle 'Black' CV1363 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle to 'What The' Air Jordan V, here is complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2075 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail/Fire Red/Muslin/Black' (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From 'Sail' Off-White x Air Jordan V to 'Calcite Glow' Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2089 days ago
Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant Reportedly Working Together on a Shoe

Brooklyn Nets teammates and Nike signature athletes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could possibly be collaborating on a shoe.

Victor Deng2090 days ago
Nike Dunk High SP 'Michigan' CZ8149 700 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From 'Michigan' Nike Dunk High to 'PJ Tucker PE' Kobe V Protro, here is a detailed look at this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2124 days ago
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Fragment x Air Jordan 3 Release Date DA3595 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From Fragment x Air Jordan III to 'Spartan Green' Nike Dunk High, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2131 days ago
Nike Kyrie Hybrid S2 EP CT1971 001 Pair
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving's Second Hybrid Nike Signature Sneaker Revealed

The Nike Kyrie S2 Hybrid, featuring elements from the Kyrie 4, 5 and 6, will release in Sept. 2020.

Brandon Richard2145 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE 'Black Cement' 919712 006 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan XI Low IE to 'Zyon' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2194 days ago
'SpongeBob SquarePants' x Nike Kyrie 5 'SpongeBob' CJ6951 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's biggest sneaker releases including the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' x Nike Kyrie pack, PSG x Air Jordan VI, and more.

Mike DeStefano2537 days ago

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