Nick Mangold

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A football player with a beard and long hair, wearing a New York Jets uniform and an NFL beanie, stands on the field.
Sports

Former Jets Star Nick Mangold Dies at 41 From Kidney Complications

The seven-time Pro Bowl center was battling a rare genetic kidney disorder.

Mark Elibert264 days ago
Sports

Jets Center Nick Mangold Helps Cops Bust a Car Burglary Ring

Nick Mangold may have just saved the day for his New Jersey neighborhood.

Chris Yuscavage3976 days ago

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