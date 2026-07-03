OnlyFans Launches New Reality Series with Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios, Adult Film Legend Rachel Starr
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OnlyFans debuts “Smash City,” a new OFTV reality series hosted by tennis icon Nick Kyrgios and adult star Rachel Starr, blending sports, celebrity, and spicy entertainment in a pickleball showdown.Complex Staff
Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for breaking Wimbledon's dress code by wearing white/red Air Jordan 1 Lows. Here's how it plays into the tournament's history.Tim Newcomb
Nick Kyrgios tells us how he and Kyrie Irving will be rocking co-branded sneakers during 2019Steve Duck
NBA star Kyrie Irving is teaming up with tennis player Nick Kyrgios for a Nike Vapor X Kyrie 5 sneaker collaboration.Tim Newcomb