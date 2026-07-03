Nick Kyrgios

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Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand during his match against Corentin Moutet at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.
Bets

Nick Kyrgios Odds: Australian Tennis Star Returns to the Court

Kyrgios advanced at the BOSS Open by defeating Corentin Moutet on Tuesday.

Matt Burke37 days ago
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime
Pop Culture

Canadian Tennis Star Félix Auger-Aliassime Featured in New Netflix Series 'Break Point'

Following the success of Netflix’s F1: Drive to Survive, the streaming giant is changing its sights to the 2022 tennis season with their new show Break Point.

Louis Pavlakos1285 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Nick Kyrgios Refuses to Return Shots, Argues With Fan While Tanking Tennis Match

Nick Kyrgios completely tanked a match at the Shanghai Rolex Masters on Wednesday.

Chris Yuscavage3565 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Nick Kyrgios Slept Between Sets of His U.S. Open Loss to Andy Murray

Nick Kyrgios Slept Between Sets of His U.S. Open Loss to Andy Murray

Brett Pollakoff3971 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Nick Kyrgios Gets Mad at Umpire During Wimbledon Match, Loses Game on Purpose

Nick Kyrgios pouted after an umpire reprimanded him at Wimbledon.

Chris Yuscavage4029 days ago
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