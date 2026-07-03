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Latest Stories

Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra Boost 'No Vacancy'
Sneakers

Nice Kicks' New Adidas Ultra Boost Is Inspired by a Past Collab

Nice Kicks and Adidas revisit a past sneaker project for their latest 'No Vacancy' Ultra Boost collab dropping in July 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1838 days ago
Nice Kicks x Amoeba Music x New Balance 992 Release Date
Sneakers

New Balance Is Releasing a Collab With Amoeba Music and Nice Kicks

Amoeba Music and Nice Kicks have a New Balance 992 collaboration dropping in 2021. Here's a first look and additional info about the project.

Victor Deng1941 days ago
Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra4D 'Have a Nice Day' Collab FY5630 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at Nice Kicks and Adidas' Ultra4D Collab

Nice Kicks and Adidas introduce their latest sneaker collaboration, a new take on the Adidas Ultra4D releasing in March 2021. Click for release details.

Brandon Richard1962 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 59 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Nice Kicks’ Matt Halfhill Took Over Sneaker Internet

This week the guys talk to the founder of Nice Kicks, Matt Halfhill.

Complex2016 days ago
Nice Kicks x Reebok Question Bubba Chuck Release Date
Sneakers

Nice Kicks' Reebok Question 'Bubba Chuck' Collab Is Releasing Again

The 'Bubba Chuck' Nice Kicks x Reebok Question features fishing-inspired details as a nod to Allen Iverson's favorite hobby.

Brandon Richard2199 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016

From Supreme and Nike to Ronnie Fieg and Bape, these shoes had everyone talking and lining up this year.

Matt Welty3501 days ago
ComplexCon Hi Res
Pop Culture

The Top 10 Things to Do at ComplexCon

On November 5 and 6, ComplexCon will take over Long Beach, Calif. to deliver an unparalleled celebration of convergence culture. Are you ready?

Complex3579 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's a Look Back at Every Sneaker Kobe Bryant Wore During His NBA Career

The Mamba's complete sneaker history.

Riley Jones3742 days ago
Sneakers

This Female Sneakerhead's Collection Will Make Guys Jealous

She's got some serious heat.

Riley Jones3752 days ago
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Sneakers

Mayor Continues to Stunt Heavy With His $750,000 Sneaker Collection

Mayor brings out even more of his incredilbe $750K collection.

Rajah Allarey3791 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Yeezy Season returns.

Riley Jones3802 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Alternate" and "Shadow" Js, Nice Kicks x adidas, Concepts x New Balance, and much more.

Riley Jones3816 days ago
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