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Evan Peters has been cast in the role of the title killer for the limited Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' according to reports.Gavin Evans
TNT's surprise drama hit 'Claws', on the low, is exploring intersectional feminism, class, and representation better than any other show on television today.Brenden Gallagher
Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
Over the years, TV host Nick Cannon has expanded his family tree to 12 kids as of now. Here’s a timeline of all his children and their mothers.Starr Savoy