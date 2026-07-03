Nic Nac

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Bobby Brackins "'To Kill For" EP
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Exclusive: Bobby Brackins Drops "Big Film" f/ Jeremih and G-Eazy, Shares Tracklist for 'To Kill For' EP

The record will land on Brackins' upcoming EP 'To Kill For.' The Oakland-bred artist released the project's full tracklist Wednesday.

Joshua Espinoza2927 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Interview: Producer Nic Nac Talks About the Making of the Other Song of the Summer, Chris Brown's "Loyal"

The Bay Area beatsmith also has mixed feelings about helping Ray J with "I Hit It First."

OrNah4331 days ago

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