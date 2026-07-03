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tom brady
Sports

Tom Brady to Reportedly Enter Free Agency With 'Intention of Departing' New England

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington says the possibility that the Patriots and Tom Brady will part ways is very real.

Gavin Evans2332 days ago
Jarvis Landry prior to a Browns Steelers game
Sports

Browns Players Reportedly Yelled 'Come Get Me' to Cardinals Sideline After Loss

Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry is reported to have been one of those who said it.

Gavin Evans2405 days ago
Antonio Brown
Sports

Antonio Brown's Grievance Claim Against Raiders Hampered by Text Messages

The Raiders released the wide receiver on Sept. 7.

Philip Lewis2462 days ago
Dee Ford of the Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Are Open to Trading Dee Ford

If you want Dee Ford and are also an NFL general manager, then the Kansas City Chiefs are open for business.

Gavin Evans2693 days ago
Antonio Brown prior to a Steelers/Colts game.
Sports

Antonio Brown Trade Will Reportedly Take Place This Week (UPDATE)

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, three teams stand out when it comes to showing interest in Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

Gavin Evans2694 days ago
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The Cowboys celebrate in the end zone after a score.
Sports

NFL Might Stop Allowing Players to Leave Sidelines for Celebrations

All potential rules changes will be voted on in March.

Gavin Evans2699 days ago
This is a photo of Brown.
Sports

Antonio Brown Reportedly Missed Bengals’ Game After Dispute With Teammate, Not Injury

According to the 'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,' a dispute with a teammate (and not an injury) led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Gavin Evans2755 days ago
Duron Harmon answers questions during Super Bowl LII Opening Night.
Sports

Patriots Safety Duron Harmon Detained in Costa Rica for Alleged Marijuana Possession

Harmon reportedly stashed some herbal refreshment in an Arizona iced tea can while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Omar Burgess3036 days ago
Sports

Cleveland Browns Coach Mike Pettine Says Team Has Discussed Signing Ray Rice

Should tell you all you need to know about Cleveland's current running back situation.

Gavin Evans3993 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Broncos Deny Report That They Tried to Trade Peyton Manning to the Texans

The Denver Broncos allegedly tried to trade Peyton Manning to Houston. Obviously they denied it.

Gavin Evans4042 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Is Aaron Hernandez Going Broke?

Aaron Hernandez is reportedly running out of money.

Chris Yuscavage4074 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Wait, Did Russell Wilson and Ciara Really Break Up Already? (Update: Maybe Not!)

It sounds like they've already decided to take a break.

Chris Yuscavage4075 days ago
Sports

Broncos Defensive End Antonio Smith Investigated for Alleged Child Abuse in Texas

No charges have been filed against Smith at the moment.

Chris Yuscavage4075 days ago
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Sports

Aaron Hernandez Was Reportedly Involved in a Gang-Related Prison Fight Earlier This Week

Aaron Hernandez finds himself in even more trouble.

Chris Yuscavage4076 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Did Frank Gore Just Call Out His Former Teammate Vernon Davis on Instagram?

It looks like Frank Gore didn't like something Vernon Davis posted on Instagram today.

Chris Yuscavage4077 days ago

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