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Charles Battersby

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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Ten Amazing PC Video Games You Can Snag for Under a Dollar

Ten of the best PC games for under a dollar.

Charles Battersby4104 days ago
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The Best Video Games Premiering at E3 This Year

From sequels to the upgraded installments to mysterious new IP's, here are a handful of games that we’ll be elbowing our way through E3 to check out.

Charles Battersby4116 days ago
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Everything We Know About "Final Fantasy XV" So Far

We played the new "Final Fantasy XV" at the video game conference PAX East, and here's what we learned.

Charles Battersby4204 days ago
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5 Bigs Things in Video Games You Missed at PAX East 2015

From an erotic game about crossdressing to a very rare Orginal Xbox game, PAX East 2015 had it all.

Charles Battersby4210 days ago
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"Resident Evil HD Remaster" Stays True to the Original But With More Elements to Put You on Edge

The newest version of "Resident Evil" incorporates easier controls with tougher obstacles.

Charles Battersby4258 days ago
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Who Needs the Real World, Anyway? Creative Director Mike Laidlaw Talks "Dragon Age: Inquisition"

The creative director behind one of this year's most anticipated games discusses the ins and outs of "Dragon Age: Inquisition."

Charles Battersby4321 days ago
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Yaya Han Discusses Cosplaying's Golden Age

Get to know the popular cosplayer turned comic book character.

Charles Battersby4326 days ago
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From "Batman" to "Family Guy," Adam West Still Loves Making People Laugh

Adam West talks the "Batman" DVD release and his 50-plus years in the spotlight.

Charles Battersby4357 days ago
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A Digital Love Letter: "Video Games: The Movie" Charts Gaming's Past and Future

Video Games: The Movie explores the history and future of gaming.

Charles Battersby4444 days ago
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War is a Young Man's Game: How Video Games are Helping Soldiers Fight PTSD

Command Sergeant Major Chris Fields speaks with us about the effects of PTSD in his life, and how video games have helped his struggle.

Charles Battersby4490 days ago
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Survival of the Fittest: A Preview of Turtle Rock Studios' Upcoming FPS "Evolve"

"Evolve" isn't set to drop until October, but we traveled to PAX East to sit down and play Turtle Rock's upcoming sci-fi shooter.

Charles Battersby4490 days ago

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