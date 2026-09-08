Charles Battersby
Latest Stories
Ten Amazing PC Video Games You Can Snag for Under a Dollar
Ten of the best PC games for under a dollar.
The Best Video Games Premiering at E3 This Year
From sequels to the upgraded installments to mysterious new IP's, here are a handful of games that we’ll be elbowing our way through E3 to check out.
Everything We Know About "Final Fantasy XV" So Far
We played the new "Final Fantasy XV" at the video game conference PAX East, and here's what we learned.
5 Bigs Things in Video Games You Missed at PAX East 2015
From an erotic game about crossdressing to a very rare Orginal Xbox game, PAX East 2015 had it all.
"Resident Evil HD Remaster" Stays True to the Original But With More Elements to Put You on Edge
The newest version of "Resident Evil" incorporates easier controls with tougher obstacles.
Who Needs the Real World, Anyway? Creative Director Mike Laidlaw Talks "Dragon Age: Inquisition"
The creative director behind one of this year's most anticipated games discusses the ins and outs of "Dragon Age: Inquisition."
Yaya Han Discusses Cosplaying's Golden Age
Get to know the popular cosplayer turned comic book character.
From "Batman" to "Family Guy," Adam West Still Loves Making People Laugh
Adam West talks the "Batman" DVD release and his 50-plus years in the spotlight.
A Digital Love Letter: "Video Games: The Movie" Charts Gaming's Past and Future
Video Games: The Movie explores the history and future of gaming.
War is a Young Man's Game: How Video Games are Helping Soldiers Fight PTSD
Command Sergeant Major Chris Fields speaks with us about the effects of PTSD in his life, and how video games have helped his struggle.
Survival of the Fittest: A Preview of Turtle Rock Studios' Upcoming FPS "Evolve"
"Evolve" isn't set to drop until October, but we traveled to PAX East to sit down and play Turtle Rock's upcoming sci-fi shooter.