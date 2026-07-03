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The first half of 2018 has been filled with sneaker releases, including shoes from New Balance, Nike and LeBron James, Adidas and Kanye West, Air Jordan and Virgil Abloh. What was the best sneaker to release so far? And will it be the best at the end of the year? Only time will tell.
Matt Welty

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