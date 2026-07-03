New Balance 1000

The New Balance 1000 first made its mark in the late '90s, capturing the era’s minimalist running shoe vibe with its pigskin suede and mesh upper. Collectors and sneaker enthusiasts seek out the 1000 for its authentic heritage status, specifically appreciating its classic silhouette that stays true to early running designs. It’s not just a nod to nostalgia; the 1000 holds a place in modern streetwear thanks to its balance of reliable performance features and subtle style cues that set it apart from more trend-driven sneaker releases.

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Latest Stories

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1000 'Fog be the Cloud'
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Salehe Bembury's 'Fog Be the Cloud' New Balance 1000 Releases Next Week

Here's another look at Bembury's New Balance 1000 collab.

Victor Deng323 days ago
Image via JD
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JD Drops New Balance 1000 Collection Featuring Exclusive Cyber-Jade Colourway

The latest iteration of the Y2K-inspired silhouette lands with four new colourways.

Steve Slocombe444 days ago
Concepts x New Balance 1000 'Míle'
Sneakers

Concepts' New Balance 1000 Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Míle' Concepts x New Balance 1000.

Victor Deng493 days ago

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