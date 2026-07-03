New Balance 993

The New Balance 993, launched in 2008 as part of the 990 series, is distinguished by its ENCAP midsole technology, which delivers durable support and cushioning. Its pigskin and mesh upper balances breathability with ruggedness, while its exclusive made-in-USA production highlights New Balance’s commitment to domestic manufacturing, making it a standout for collectors who prioritize craftsmanship. Fans return to the 993 for its unique blend of vintage aesthetics and reliable comfort, which has cemented its status beyond running circles into streetwear culture. Its distinctive silhouette and heritage appeal have made it a staple in fashion editorials and sneaker communities, where it’s celebrated as a rare example of performance footwear embraced for everyday style.

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