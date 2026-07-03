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Latest Stories

jessie reyez wearin pippen jersey
Music

'I Don’t Think You Can Stay in Heartbreak Forever': Jessie Reyez on Her Lit New Track

The Toronto artist on her new track "Prendida", performing on the CN Tower, and her outlook on 2021 and beyond.

Calum Marsh2053 days ago
Murder hornet trap
Life

Researchers Discover First 'Murder Hornets' Nest in U.S.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced they'd found the nest in Blaine. The property owner has given permission to eradicate the nest.

Joshua Espinoza2093 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Big Dope P and R3LL Take It to Jersey on "Prompto"

Big Dope P, R3LL, and DMP link up for a banger.

Khal3809 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Moody Good Returns On The Beautifully Haunting "This Is The Investigation"

Moody Good's back with a menacing title track.

Khal4076 days ago
AWE
Music

Stream AWE's "Top Gun"

AWE returns with a noisy slice of dubstep and trap.

James Keith4202 days ago
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absrdst love in the making
Music

Download ABSRDST's "Love In The Making" EP

Fans of future bass and enemies of vowels rejoice! ABSRDST's Love In The Making EP is a dream come true for you. Luckily, it's also great if you're ju

walmerc4309 days ago
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Music

Durante ft. Chuck Ellis - "Slow Burn"

OWSLA's Nest sublabel is at it again and as we've come to expect, they've put out something great. Fans of classic melodic house will be especially pleased with the smooth vocals and those sweet piano stabs. Durante's SoundCloud may be pretty bare (for now), but it'll no doubt fill up what with this young LA producer working for OWSLA and all. If you're tempted to find out more about him, you'll want to check out this interview on Nest.

walmerc4322 days ago
valy mo tokyo bright
Music

Download Valy Mo's "Tokyo Bright" EP

Oh dear lord have mercy! This is heat! This day and age, as a jaded blogger who has heard it all, seen it all, and had his ideals smashed by the fist

walmerc4351 days ago
artworks 000080550355 u7prum t500x500
Music

Zomboy & MUST DIE! - "Survivors"

The world of gnarly dubstep isn't one that I totally understand - nor do I ever expect to fully understand. I've been listening to these sounds for ye

jakel4434 days ago
crnkn the clearing
Music

Download CRNKN's "The Clearing" EP

For his first official EP, LA's CRNKN chose to take the road less traveled and put out a pack of deeper tunes that are designed as he says to "try and

walmerc4456 days ago
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Music

Skrillex's Nest HQ Announces Free Label, Nest

This was bound to happen. Over the last year, Skrillex's Nest HQ has been a site that's pushed a lot of the same talents that OWSLA co-signs, while al

khrisd4484 days ago

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