Latest Stories
'I Don’t Think You Can Stay in Heartbreak Forever': Jessie Reyez on Her Lit New Track
The Toronto artist on her new track "Prendida", performing on the CN Tower, and her outlook on 2021 and beyond.
Researchers Discover First 'Murder Hornets' Nest in U.S.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced they'd found the nest in Blaine. The property owner has given permission to eradicate the nest.
Premiere: Big Dope P and R3LL Take It to Jersey on "Prompto"
Big Dope P, R3LL, and DMP link up for a banger.
Premiere: Moody Good Returns On The Beautifully Haunting "This Is The Investigation"
Moody Good's back with a menacing title track.
Stream AWE's "Top Gun"
AWE returns with a noisy slice of dubstep and trap.
Download ABSRDST's "Love In The Making" EP
Fans of future bass and enemies of vowels rejoice! ABSRDST's Love In The Making EP is a dream come true for you. Luckily, it's also great if you're ju
Durante ft. Chuck Ellis - "Slow Burn"
OWSLA's Nest sublabel is at it again and as we've come to expect, they've put out something great. Fans of classic melodic house will be especially pleased with the smooth vocals and those sweet piano stabs. Durante's SoundCloud may be pretty bare (for now), but it'll no doubt fill up what with this young LA producer working for OWSLA and all. If you're tempted to find out more about him, you'll want to check out this interview on Nest.
Download Valy Mo's "Tokyo Bright" EP
Oh dear lord have mercy! This is heat! This day and age, as a jaded blogger who has heard it all, seen it all, and had his ideals smashed by the fist
Zomboy & MUST DIE! - "Survivors"
The world of gnarly dubstep isn't one that I totally understand - nor do I ever expect to fully understand. I've been listening to these sounds for ye
Download CRNKN's "The Clearing" EP
For his first official EP, LA's CRNKN chose to take the road less traveled and put out a pack of deeper tunes that are designed as he says to "try and
Skrillex's Nest HQ Announces Free Label, Nest
This was bound to happen. Over the last year, Skrillex's Nest HQ has been a site that's pushed a lot of the same talents that OWSLA co-signs, while al