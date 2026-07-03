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Tommy Wiseau
Pop Culture

Tommy Wiseau Plays the Joker Again for 'Dark Knight' Interrogation Scene Redux

Tommy Wiseau and 'The Room' collaborator Greg Sestero re-enact the violent interrogation scene from 'The Dark Knight' to promote their new film.

Gavin Evans2852 days ago
Chloe Dykstra.
Pop Culture

Chloe Dykstra Did Not Participate in AMC Investigation Into Chris Hardwick: 'I Wish to Move On'

Earlier this week, AMC announced it would be reinstating Chris Hardwick as 'Talking Dead' host after an investigation. His ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, who ignited the investigation after she authored an essay detailing Hardwick's emotional abuse, responded on Twitter.

juliarp2911 days ago
Chris Hardwick
Pop Culture

Chris Hardwick Releases Statement Denying Abuse Claims

Chris Hardwick was the talk of Twitter when his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, accused him of mental and sexual abuse in a lengthy piece. Hardwick is denying the allegations.

Victoria L. Johnson2953 days ago
Chloe Dykstra and Chris Hardwick
Pop Culture

Chris Hardwick’s Ex Chloe Dykstra Opens Up About Years of Abuse From a Former Boyfriend (UPDATE)

Actress Chloe Dykstra published an emotional essay on her personal Medium account on Thursday in which she opened up about an ex-boyfriend’s long term abuse.

juliarp2953 days ago

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