Nelson

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Nelson 'Ghetto Shout Out'
Music

Premiere: German Producer Nelson Marries House Music And 2-Step On 'Ghetto Shout Out'

While the former sticks firmly to his 4x4 house music guns, "2 Step This Bitch" (as you might expect) sees the German producer introduce an element of UKG.

James Keith3027 days ago

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