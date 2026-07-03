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Pop Culture

Xbox One June Update Adds External Storage and Real Names (Video)

Microsoft details the updates to the Xbox One coming in June including external hard drives, real names and more

LastOneAwakeNYC4441 days ago
Pop Culture

Xbox One Will Be Playable At Many Microsoft Stores Before Launch

Xbox One Tour: Road to Launch

LastOneAwakeNYC4691 days ago
Pop Culture

Xbox One Controller: Comparing Improvements Over the 360 (Video)

Major Nelson details the Xbox One controller.

LastOneAwakeNYC4723 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD" is Grinding Onto Xbox Live July 18

Major Nelson confirm's the game's release date.

Michael Rougeau5142 days ago
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Pop Culture

Xbox's Video Playback Color Issues Are Officially Fixed

No more washed out colors for Xbox users.

Michael Rougeau5265 days ago
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Pop Culture

Top 3 Xbox Live Games of 2011 Were "Call of Duty", "Call of Duty" and "Call of Duty"

Yes, "Call of Duty" games took the top 3 spots.

Michael Rougeau5306 days ago
Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare" 1 and 2 Game and Map Packs Discounted Today

Up to 50% off your second- and third-favorite shooter.

Michael Rougeau5313 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Gears of War 3" Season Pass, Avatar Lancer on Sale Today

More "12 Days of Deals" for Xbox gamers.

Michael Rougeau5314 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Sonic" Games on Sale For Xbox's "12 Days of Deals"

"Sonic 4," "Sonic Adventure," and 3 Genesis ports are discounted.

Michael Rougeau5316 days ago
Pop Culture

Xbox 360 Dashboard Update Delayed at Last Minute

Major Nelson is keeping us posted.

Michael Rougeau5338 days ago

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