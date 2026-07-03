NCAA Slavery

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ncaa kentucky soccer foo fighters
Sports

NCAA Penalizes Kentucky Athletes for Pick-Up Soccer With the Foo Fighters

Kentucky got tagged by the NCAA again, but this time it wasn't Drake's fault. The NCAA punished multiple Kentucky soccer players for playing pick-up with the Foo Fighters during the band's recent stop in the bluegrass state.

countcenci2871 days ago
Joel Embiid Swagger Back, 76ers Avoid Elimination; LeBron James Sweeps Raptors | Out of Bounds
Sports

Joel Embiid Swagger Back, 76ers Avoid Elimination; LeBron James Sweeps Raptors | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, Gilbert Arenas, Pierce Simpson, and Adam Caparell discuss the&nbsp;76ers avoiding elimination against the Celtics, with T.J. McConnell having a career night and Joel Embiid getting his trash-talking swagger back. Was the Game 4 win a turning point for the Sixers?&nbsp;</p> <p>Also

Complex2992 days ago

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