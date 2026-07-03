Natasha Rothwell

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Two people smiling in separate frames. The man wears a white suit, and the woman wears a white top with a necklace.
Pop Culture

Natasha Rothwell Jokingly Tells Sterling K. Brown He Almost Ended Her Parents’ Marriage

The 'Insecure' actress joked her mom's crush on Brown was strong enough to shake a 47-year union.

Alex Ocho405 days ago
Natasha Rothwell speaks during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana/Reesa Teesa attends the 3 Body Problem World Premiere at SXSW on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas
Pop Culture

Natasha Rothwell to Star in TV Show Based on ‘Who Tf Did I Marry’ TikTok Series

Rothwell, formerly of HBO comedy-drama 'Insecure,' will produce and star in the upcoming show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams682 days ago
Natasha Rothwell as Kelli in 'Insecure'
Pop Culture

Natasha Rothwell’s Growth on ‘Insecure’ (and in Hollywood)

Natasha Rothwell, aka Kelli on HBO's 'Insecure', talks her growth from an 'SNL' writer to being recognized on the streets for her portrayal of one of the few characters who actually has their sh*t together.

Kerensa Cadenas2900 days ago

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