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Nike Dunk Low Decon 'N7'
Sneakers

First Look at the 'N7' Nike Dunk Low Decons

Two iterations of the unreleased 'N7' Nike Dunk Low Decon have surfaced on social media, which could indicate that the release is happening soon.

Victor Deng1256 days ago
Nike 2022 N7 Collection
Sneakers

Nike's 2022 N7 Collection Releases This Month

Nike has unveiled the 2022 N7 collection, which is confirmed to hit stores in June 2022. Click here for a detailed look at the capsule along with the release.

Victor Deng1507 days ago
Nike N7 Winter 2020 Collection
Sneakers

Nike Reboots N7 Collection for Winter 2020

Nike has a new N7 sneaker collection for Winter 2020. Find out release date info and more for the Kyrie 6, Air Max 1, and SB Blazer GT Low here.

Riley Jones2074 days ago
n7 pwap
Music

Premiere: Watch N7 & Pwap's New Video for "Uber"

Oklahoma City rappers N7 & Pwap have shared the video for "Uber," which appeared on their latest project, 'Apple Pressure: Isolation Pack.'

tara mahadevan2097 days ago
Nike N7 Air Max 90 Release Date Detail
Sneakers

Nike Reveals This Year's Full N7 Sneaker Lineup

Inspired by intergenerational healing and medicinal plants, Nike unveils the 2020 N7 sneaker collection releasing on June 21.

Brandon Richard2222 days ago
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Nike Kyrie 5 'Little Mountain' PE Release Date
Sneakers

This Kyrie 5 PE Pays Homage to His Late Mother's Tribe

The Nike Kyrie 5 'Little Mountain' is a player exclusive colorway that pays homage to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and his later mother Elizabeth Ann Larson.

Michael Conway2777 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Strap 'N7'
Sneakers

Here's What's Next From Nike's N7 Line

Nike's N7 collection, a product line dedicated to supported native and indigenous people in the United States has a new series with five sneakers.

Michael Conway2810 days ago
Nike N7 Kyrie 4 GS Release Pair
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving's New N7 Sneakers Are a Homage to Standing Rock

A first look at the Nike Kyrie 4 'N7' sneakers which pay homage to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe with official seal markings on both the insoles and heels.

Riley Jones2956 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'N7' AO2369 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Air Force 1 Looks Like it Was Hand Sitched

Release information for the 'N7' Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Mike DeStefano3007 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 N7 Release Date Profile 899355 117
Sneakers

'N7' Nike Kyrie 3s Release on June 21

The "N7" Nike Kyrie 3 releases on June 21 for $120.

Brandon Richard3321 days ago
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Nike N7 Sock Dart Release Date Main 908660 117
Sneakers

Two Nike Sock Darts Featured in The Next N7 Collection

The Nike N7 Sock Dart is releasing in men's and women's colorways on June 21, 2017 for $130.

Brandon Richard3333 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 N7 Release Date Profile 899355 177
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Gets His First N7 Nike Sneaker

The Nike Kyrie 3 "N7" releases on June 21, 2017 for $120.

Brandon Richard3334 days ago
N7 Air Jordan 31 854272 003
Sneakers

Limited Air Jordans Raise Money for Native Americans

Release information for the N7 Air Jordan 31.

Brandon Richard3544 days ago
Sneakers

Nike's Latest N7 Release Highlights the Air Max 2016

The AM16 N7 heats up summer.

Rajah Allarey3706 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Unveils N7 College Basketball Uniforms

Nike unveils special N7 uniforms for Florida State, Nevada, Oregon State and New Mexico.

Brennan Williams4631 days ago
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Sneakers

Pendleton x Nike N7 Air Force 1 Hi

A closer look at the new Pendleton x Nike N7 Air Force 1 Hi, releasing this weekend at select Nike retailers.

Brennan Williams4652 days ago

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