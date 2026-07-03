Nike N7

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Nike N7 Winter 2020 Collection
Sneakers

Nike Reboots N7 Collection for Winter 2020

Nike has a new N7 sneaker collection for Winter 2020. Find out release date info and more for the Kyrie 6, Air Max 1, and SB Blazer GT Low here.

Riley Jones2073 days ago
Nike N7 Air Max 90 Release Date Detail
Sneakers

Nike Reveals This Year's Full N7 Sneaker Lineup

Inspired by intergenerational healing and medicinal plants, Nike unveils the 2020 N7 sneaker collection releasing on June 21.

Brandon Richard2220 days ago
Nike N7 Collection Summer 2019 Zoom Heritage N7
Sneakers

Nike Reveals Its Summer 2019 N7 Collection

Nike officially unveiled its Summer 2019 N7 collection featuring two new models designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Zoom Heritage and Air Zoom Down Rock.

Mike DeStefano2587 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 1 UNC Release Date AQ0818 148 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring new pairs and collaborations from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, and Puma.

Mike DeStefano2950 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'N7' AO2369 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Air Force 1 Looks Like it Was Hand Sitched

Release information for the 'N7' Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Mike DeStefano3006 days ago
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Nike N7 Dunk High Black Red Release Date Main AA1126 001
Sneakers

Nike's Next Round of N7 Sneakers May Look at Little Different

There's a black and red N7 Nike Dunk High releasing this year.

Brandon Richard3221 days ago
Nike N7 Sock Dart Release Date Main 908660 117
Sneakers

Two Nike Sock Darts Featured in The Next N7 Collection

The Nike N7 Sock Dart is releasing in men's and women's colorways on June 21, 2017 for $130.

Brandon Richard3331 days ago
Sneakers

Nike's Latest N7 Release Highlights the Air Max 2016

The AM16 N7 heats up summer.

Rajah Allarey3705 days ago
Nike N7 Spring 2016 Collection
Sneakers

Nike Introduces the 2016 N7 Collection

Nike's Native American collection returns for the Spring.

Rich Lopez3781 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's New N7 Collection Boasts Multicolor Flyknits

Inspired by the legend of the dragonfly.

Brendan Dunne4138 days ago
Sneakers

Nike N7 KD 6 Releasing at Eastbay

Celebrating Native American and Aboriginal communities in the United States and Canada.

Brandon Richard4636 days ago
Sneakers

Nike N7 KD VI

If you're waiting for the defining Nike KD VI colorway, it just may be this year's N7 offering.

Brandon Richard4734 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look At The Native-Printed Nike N7 KD V

Kevin Durant will debut a new N7 version of his signature shoe this week.

Brandon Richard4847 days ago

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