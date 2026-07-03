Mumble Rap

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Earl Sweatshirt wearing a white t-shirt and a gray cap is performing on stage with a microphone in hand.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Says Anyone Complaining About 'Mumble Rap' in 2025 Is 'Probably Racist'

He also said that he's very interested in expanding his "linguistic capabilities."

Joe Price330 days ago
A man is smiling and wearing a dark cap with a "B" on it and a dark T-shirt
Pop Culture

Young Thug Fans Aren't Feeling Jo Koy's Roast Of "Lifestyle," Which He Unfavorably Compared to Biggie

Koy suggested that Biggie could "shut down the club" in 2024, but thinks "mumble rap" artists should "shut the f*ck up."

Joe Price754 days ago
justin bieber
Music

Justin Bieber Criticizes Eminem For Dissing New Rappers

Bieber criticized the rapper via Instagram Stories.

Joe Price2635 days ago

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