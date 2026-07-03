Latest Stories
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Jazz Cartier, Planet Giza, Zenesoul, Moula 1st
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.
Moula 1st Unleashes Double Album 'Michael'
Moula 1st continues to prove his consistency and drive with his sixth album release, 'Michael.' Jam-packed with hard headbangers and hazy beats.
Rexdale's Moula 1st Drops New Video "30-0" and Announces Double Album
The Rexdale rapper returns with the video for "30-0," which sees him rap as his present and future, old self. He's gearing up to release a double album too.
Toronto's Moula 1st Drops "Seeing Red" After Drake Seemingly Addresses Him in "Seeing Green"
The rising Toronto rapper released a remix of "Seeing Green," Drake's track with Nicki Minaj, after Drizzy seemingly addressed him in the song.