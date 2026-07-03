MOULA 1ST

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Latest Stories

Canadian artist zensoul pic
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Jazz Cartier, Planet Giza, Zenesoul, Moula 1st

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1204 days ago
30 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2022
Music

30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022

From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.

Alex Nino Gheciu1632 days ago
Album artwork for Moula 1st new album Michael.
Music

Moula 1st Unleashes Double Album 'Michael'

Moula 1st continues to prove his consistency and drive with his sixth album release, 'Michael.' Jam-packed with hard headbangers and hazy beats.

Emerson Pearson1672 days ago
Rexdale rapper Moula 1st drops "30-0"
Music

Rexdale's Moula 1st Drops New Video "30-0" and Announces Double Album

The Rexdale rapper returns with the video for "30-0," which sees him rap as his present and future, old self. He's gearing up to release a double album too.

Alex Nino Gheciu1688 days ago
Moula 1st
Music

Toronto's Moula 1st Drops "Seeing Red" After Drake Seemingly Addresses Him in "Seeing Green"

The rising Toronto rapper released a remix of "Seeing Green," Drake's track with Nicki Minaj, after Drizzy seemingly addressed him in the song.

Alex Nino Gheciu1886 days ago
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