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Natalie Portman discusses "Lucy in the Sky" with the Build Series at Build Studio.
Pop Culture

'Lady in the Lake' With Natalie Portman Temporarily Halted Baltimore Production, Threat Reports Disputed (UPDATE)

Police are now saying that an investigation into the alleged threats revealed that initial statements regarding the situation were inaccurate.

Jose Martinez1419 days ago
Moses Ingram is seen at a red carpet event for a new Disney series
Pop Culture

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram and Official ‘Star Wars’ Accounts Speak Out Against Racist Harassment (UPDATE)

The official 'Star Wars' accounts on Twitter and Instagram also addressed the harassment against Ingram, who plays Reva Sevander on the new series.

Trace William Cowen1509 days ago
obi-wan-screenshot-may-3
Pop Culture

Disney+ 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Gets a New Trailer

To celebrate May the 4th, a.k.a. 'Star Wars' Day, Disney and Lucasfilm unleashed a new trailer for the Ewan McGregor-starring 'Obi-Wan Kenobi​​​​​​​' series.

Joe Price1536 days ago
obi wan kenobi disney trailer is here
Pop Culture

Disney+ Shares First 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser Trailer

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi master in the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' arriving in May.

Jordan Rose1592 days ago
Ewan McGregor of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi Series' at the Disney+ Showcase t Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019.
Pop Culture

Disney Announces Premiere Date for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the premiere date for the long-awaited Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' which features Ewan McGregor reprising his role.

Jose Martinez1620 days ago
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