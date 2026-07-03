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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

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Music

Premiere: Keeper Brings Soul to MoonDoctoR's Future Bass Sounds on "Next to Me"

Keeper is an intriguing trio of vocalists who aren't afraid to do the damn thign over slick, bass-y production.

Khal4050 days ago
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Music

Zuzuka Poderosa & Kush Arora - "Boy Next Door (Moondoctor & Freshtilldef Remix)"

The turn up gets soulful and globalized on the remix of "Boy Next Door," the latest collaborative effort by Brooklyn-to-Brazil carioca bass powerhouse

marcuskdowling4427 days ago
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Music

DJ Rashad, MoonDoctoR & FreshtillDef - "Angel Dust"

Best news I heard today? Has to be the fact that Freshmoon's putting out a new compilation album, WTF!, on March 4. It seems as if MoonDoctoR and Fres

khrisd4551 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: MoonDoctoR - "Nodical"

We know TEKLIFE for DJs like Spinn, Rashad, Manny, Earl, and others, but they are officially adding to the roster, and the additional parts of this collective are ferocious. One of these is Chicago's MoonDoctoR, who has spent the few years feeling his way around every bass genre imaginable. His work in moombahton and trap has been marvelous, and most of it has been downloadable. But his footwork game is nuts, and he's produced a new offering for the holidays.

nappy4580 days ago

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