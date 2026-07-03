Modern Warfare 3

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Pop Culture

Raptr Says 'Borderlands 2' Was the Most-Played New Game of 2012

'Modern Warfare 3' was still the most-played game overall, though.

Michael Rougeau4965 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Minecraft" Hits Number One on Xbox Live Arcade for the First Time

Smash the system! Or, mine the system for precious materials, at the very least.

Hanuman Welch5014 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare 3" Gets Final Content Download for PC

The end of the dowloading/headshot season is almost over for PC users.

Hanuman Welch5051 days ago
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Pop Culture

Final "Modern Warfare 3" Content Collection Gets New Trailer, Release Dates

Xbox 360 and PS3 players both have some new content incoming.

Michael Rougeau5070 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare 3" DLC Season Finale Hits Xbox 360 Sept. 6

Content packs #3 and 4 are coming in August and September.

Michael Rougeau5096 days ago
Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare 3" and "Black Ops" DLC is Half Off for Fourth of July

Now the British can celebrate Independence Day along with us.

Michael Rougeau5128 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Black Ops 2" Retailer Pre-order Bonuses Include Poster, Dog Tags, Wallpaper

Where will you pre-order Black Ops 2?

Michael Rougeau5175 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Face Off" in the New "Modern Warfare 3" DLC Collection

The DLC brings a new game mode with two new maps to play it on.

Michael Rougeau5175 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare 3"'s Next Content Collection Air-Drops New Maps, Missions and Mode

"Face Off" pits players in close-quarters duels.

Michael Rougeau5181 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare 3" DLC Content Collection Finally Coming To PC

Four maps and two spec ops missions are coming to PC.

Michael Rougeau5193 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Modern Warfare 3" DLC Content Collection Behind The Scenes

Non-elite member can finally grab some new maps and spec ops missions.

Michael Rougeau5241 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Rob Riggle Is Back With More "Call of Duty Elite" DLC

The "Black Box" multiplayer map and two spec ops missions are launching March 13 for Xbox 360 Elite members.

Michael Rougeau5246 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Modern Warfare 3" DLC Will Finally Be Available To Non-Elite Members March 20

Maps and Spec Ops missions are coming in a DLC pack on Xbox Live.

Michael Rougeau5253 days ago
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