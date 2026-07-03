Mayor Zohran Mamdani

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On the left, 50 Cent smiling with thumbs up; on the right, Zohran Mamdani with a beard and maroon tie smiling.
Music

50 Cent Says He and Mamdani 'Don't Have Beef,' Urges Him to Focus on Taylor Swift's Wedding Instead

It sounds like 50 Cent has watched Mamdani's '360 With Jillian' interview.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a screening of Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix on June 02, 2026 at Wild Cherry in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seen at the New York Knicks championship ticker-tape parade and victory rally to celebrate winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City.
Music

50 Cent Is Still One of Zohran Mamdani's Favorite Artists Despite 'One-Sided Beef'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tells Complex's Jillian Superstar that 50 Cent remains one of his favorite artists, despite their "one-sided beef."

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Rama Duwaji's Knicks Fit Was Designed by NYC Cult Upcyclist Miss Claire Sullivan
Style

NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji's Upcycled Knicks Dress Was Made From Fan T-Shirts

How a pile of Knicks fan merch became one of the most talked-about looks of the championship parade, thanks to cult NYC designer Miss Claire Sullivan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Jordyn Woods is seen arriving at Madison Square Gardens on April 20, 2026 in New York, New York.
Sports

Zohran Mamdani Seen Posing With Jordyn Woods’ Knicks Bag at Championship Parade

The Mayor of New York held Woods' lucky Tux Clutch Mini with a smile during the parade.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
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A building with banners reading "GO NY GO NY" and "2016 NBA Champions" featuring the New York Knicks logo.
Sports

Knicks Championship Parade: What Went Down During Celebration of Team's First Title in 53 Years

In a perfect world, there would be a Knicks parade in every city.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Fat Joe in a blue New York jacket and cap poses in front of an NBA Finals backdrop, making a peace sign.
Music

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Perform "Lean Back" on Knicks Parade Float, KAT and Mayor Mamdani Hit the Dance

The parade continues the Mike Brown-led team's celebration of their first title in 53 years.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Seemingly Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Venue
Pop Culture

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Appears to Spill Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Plans

Mamdani casually mentioned Taylor Swift’s wedding while discussing New York City’s packed summer calendar, adding fresh fuel to the MSG rumors.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in a New York Knicks basketball jersey, smiles and shakes hands with people during a street event.
Sports

Zohran Mamdani Reacts to Viral 'My Mayor's Muslim' Chant Following Knicks NBA Finals Win

"My mayor's still Muslim, my bagel's still Jewish, the pope's on our side, Knicks in five."

Joe Price32 days ago

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