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50 Cent Says He and Mamdani 'Don't Have Beef,' Urges Him to Focus on Taylor Swift's Wedding Instead
It sounds like 50 Cent has watched Mamdani's '360 With Jillian' interview.
50 Cent Is Still One of Zohran Mamdani's Favorite Artists Despite 'One-Sided Beef'
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tells Complex's Jillian Superstar that 50 Cent remains one of his favorite artists, despite their "one-sided beef."
Zohran Mamdani Reaffirms He Wouldn't Fare Well in Rap Battle With ASAP Rocky: 'He Would Wash Me'
"You have to know your limits," the NYC mayor tells Complex.
NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji's Upcycled Knicks Dress Was Made From Fan T-Shirts
How a pile of Knicks fan merch became one of the most talked-about looks of the championship parade, thanks to cult NYC designer Miss Claire Sullivan.
Zohran Mamdani Seen Posing With Jordyn Woods’ Knicks Bag at Championship Parade
The Mayor of New York held Woods' lucky Tux Clutch Mini with a smile during the parade.
Knicks Championship Parade: What Went Down During Celebration of Team's First Title in 53 Years
In a perfect world, there would be a Knicks parade in every city.
Fat Joe and Remy Ma Perform "Lean Back" on Knicks Parade Float, KAT and Mayor Mamdani Hit the Dance
The parade continues the Mike Brown-led team's celebration of their first title in 53 years.
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Appears to Spill Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Plans
Mamdani casually mentioned Taylor Swift’s wedding while discussing New York City’s packed summer calendar, adding fresh fuel to the MSG rumors.
Zohran Mamdani Reacts to Viral 'My Mayor's Muslim' Chant Following Knicks NBA Finals Win
"My mayor's still Muslim, my bagel's still Jewish, the pope's on our side, Knicks in five."