Mayor Mamdani

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 04, 2026 in New York City. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Jay-Z in attendance ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Music

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Taught Him ‘Freedom of Expression’

The New York City mayor recalled a clean version of 'The Blueprint' being the first album he was given.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
US-POLITICS-VOTE-NEW YORK-MAMDANI
Pop Culture

Zohran Mamdani Says Wife Will Not Take a Formal First Lady Role to Focus on Art Career

The mayor called Rama Duwaji "an incredible independent woman" in a NY1 interview.

Jade Gomez6 days ago
The 2026 New York Knicks parade was full of great style moments, including Karl-Anthony Towns' Jeff Hamilton leather jacket and Alex Moss fitted cap.
Style

The Best Style Moments From the New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade

From KAT's Jeff Hamilton jacket to Josh Hart's diamond chain, this is how the Knicks celebrated their NBA title in style.

Mike DeStefano29 days ago

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