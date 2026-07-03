Latest Stories
Nas, Heron Preston, and More to Appear at IMG's Made x PayPal Event for Emerging Creatives
The two-day event, curated by Public School founders, will take place next week at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York City's Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Maxwell Osborne’s anOnlyChild Launches New Campaign for Debut Collection
The campaign was shot by Bon Duke at founder Maxwell Osborne's family home in Mount Vernon, the same locale used for last year's runway show.
Public School on Working on the Air Jordan XV: "It's a Love It or Hate It Shoe"
Public School designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow and Jordan Brand designer Gemo Wong break down the label's latest Air Jordan collaboration.
Public School Designer Maxwell Osborne Pens Open Letter Asking Fashion Industry to Support BLM
Public School designer Maxwell Osborne penned an open letter urging the fashion industry to join the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
Maxwell Returns With "Lake By the Ocean"
This is the singer's first new track since 2009.
The 10 Most Stylish Sneakerheads
These guys always get more than just their sneakers right.
Maxwell Will Finally Release the Sequel to 'BLACKsummers'night' This Year
The original 'BLACKsummers'night' debuted in 2009.
Public School Designers Named "Most Creative People" by 'Fast Company'
'Fast Company's' list of the most creative people included several notable fashion figures.
Maxwell Osborne and Coltrane Curtis On Making It In Fashion and Industry Racism
Two of the fashion industry's biggest figures offer up advice for young entrepreneurs