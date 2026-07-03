Maxwell-Osborne

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Latest Stories

IMG Announces Programming for MADE x PayPal
Style

Nas, Heron Preston, and More to Appear at IMG's Made x PayPal Event for Emerging Creatives

The two-day event, curated by Public School founders, will take place next week at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York City's Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Joshua Espinoza1520 days ago
Models are pictured in a new campaign
Style

Maxwell Osborne’s anOnlyChild Launches New Campaign for Debut Collection

The campaign was shot by Bon Duke at founder Maxwell Osborne's family home in Mount Vernon, the same locale used for last year's runway show.

Trace William Cowen1629 days ago
PSNY x Air Jordan XV
Sneakers

Public School on Working on the Air Jordan XV: "It's a Love It or Hate It Shoe"

Public School designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow and Jordan Brand designer Gemo Wong break down the label's latest Air Jordan collaboration.

Amir Ismael3232 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Public School Designer Maxwell Osborne Pens Open Letter Asking Fashion Industry to Support BLM

Public School designer Maxwell Osborne penned an open letter urging the fashion industry to join the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Cameron Wolf3656 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Maxwell Returns With "Lake By the Ocean"

This is the singer's first new track since 2009.

Chris Mench3754 days ago
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Sneakers

The 10 Most Stylish Sneakerheads

These guys always get more than just their sneakers right.

Brandon Edler3761 days ago
Music

Maxwell Will Finally Release the Sequel to 'BLACKsummers'night' This Year

The original 'BLACKsummers'night' debuted in 2009.

Corbin Reiff3814 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Public School Designers Named "Most Creative People" by 'Fast Company'

'Fast Company's' list of the most creative people included several notable fashion figures.

Cameron Wolf4084 days ago
Style

Maxwell Osborne and Coltrane Curtis On Making It In Fashion and Industry Racism

Two of the fashion industry's biggest figures offer up advice for young entrepreneurs

Emily Oberg4183 days ago

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