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'Master,' the Regina Hall-led thriller from Amazon Studios, is set on a college campus simmering with evil premiering on March 18. Watch the film's trailer now.Khal
Expect to hear these names ring off all year round.Joseph JP Patterson
They've come a long way.Michael Rougeau
Pop Culture
Prepare Yourself for the Romancing: NSFW Valentine's Day Cards From Your Favorite Video Game Characters
Valentine's Day is for rookies and chumps. Don't believe us? Your favorite video game characters disagree with you.Hanuman Welch