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The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and holding a gold microphone, with a vibrant blue background.
Music

The Weeknd Secures $1 Billion Catalog Deal, Retains Creative Control of His Work

The singer's first-of-its-kind deal places him among a small group of artists, including Michael Jackson and Queen, with billion-dollar catalogs.

Alex Ocho214 days ago
A woman in a black leather shirt and Atlanta cap, wearing layered necklaces, stands in front of a floral backdrop.
Music

Ciara Explains How a Disappointing Meeting Led to Reclaiming Her Masters

The singer reveals how an exec not believing in "Level Up" changed everything.

Mark Elibert333 days ago
Rick Ross in a black jacket and sunglasses on the left, and 50 Cent in a black shirt and cap holding a microphone on the right.
Music

Rick Ross Threatens to Buy 50 Cent’s Masters, Mocks His Mother in Response to 'Millennium Tour' Jab

50 Cent recently mocked Ross for his performance slot on Millennium Tour, suggesting he can't sell tickets.

Alex Ocho492 days ago

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