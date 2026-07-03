Master Chief

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A screenshot from the latest trailer for 'Halo Infite' from Microsoft Game Studios and 343 Industries.
Pop Culture

Watch Newly Unveiled ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Footage

Ahead of its release this holiday season, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have unveiled an extensive look at campaign footage from 'Halo Infinite.'

Joe Price1727 days ago
pablo schreiber den of theives
Pop Culture

Showtime's 'Halo' Series Casts Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

The Steven Spielberg-produced series, which was announced in 2013, has finally cast its protagonist.

Kyle Shokeye2649 days ago
This is a picture of Halo.
Pop Culture

Master Chief Will Be a Main Character in Showtime's 'Halo' Series

Showtime President of Programming Gary Levine recently said that Master Chief will be one of the main characters in the upcoming television series based on the 'Halo' video game franchise.

Mike DeStefano2898 days ago
halo infinite e3 2018 getty
Pop Culture

Microsoft Unveils 'Halo Infinite' Announcement Trailer at E3

Nearly three years after the release of 'Halo 5: Guardians,' Microsoft unveiled an announcement trailer for a new 'Halo' game called 'Halo Infinite' at Xbox's E3 briefing.

Eric Skelton2960 days ago
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Pop Culture

Cortana Not Included: Master Chief Motorcycle Helmet Could Save Your Melon (Video)

You could soon be riding around with your own official Master Chief motorcycle helmet from "Halo."

LastOneAwakeNYC4405 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Halo: Master Chief Collection" Includes Live-Action Series, "Halo 5" Beta (Video)

Xbox has announced the "Halo: Master Chief Collection" which include a beta for "Halo 5" and access to the live action series by Ridley Scott.

LastOneAwakeNYC4422 days ago
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Pop Culture

Become the Master Chief From "Halo" No Helmet Necessary

A make-up artist has created characters from video games by painting directly on her skin.

LastOneAwakeNYC4440 days ago
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Pop Culture

Alternate Ending Has Captain America Facing Off Against Master Chief Again (Video)

In a series of fan films, direct Aaron Schoenke has heroes and villains fight it to the death, this time with an alternate ending

LastOneAwakeNYC4462 days ago
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Pop Culture

China State Television Thinks US Is Developing Master Chief's Armor

C'mon China, the US can barely keep its government open

LastOneAwakeNYC4644 days ago
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Pop Culture

Conspiracy Theory: Is This a Picture of the Master Chief - On a Pog?

The space marine on this pog looks a hell of a lot like the Master Chief.

Michael Rougeau4930 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Halo 4" Was the Best Selling Game in the Franchise, 343 Industries Promises to do Better in "Halo 5"

We guess not resting on your laurels is a good thing.

Hanuman Welch4937 days ago
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Pop Culture

Start Your Year With Some "Halo 4" Mythbusting (Video)

We were feeling a little rusty anyhow.

Hanuman Welch4946 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Glitch' is the Apocalypse of the Gaming World (Video)

All your favorite characters will succumb.

Michael Rougeau4960 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Halo 4" Crimson Pack DLC Details and Achievement List Revealed

Multiplayer glory awaits the victor.

Hanuman Welch4973 days ago
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