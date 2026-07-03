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They've come a long way.Michael Rougeau
Pop Culture
Prepare Yourself for the Romancing: NSFW Valentine's Day Cards From Your Favorite Video Game Characters
Valentine's Day is for rookies and chumps. Don't believe us? Your favorite video game characters disagree with you.Hanuman Welch
Does Master Chief have quite an arsenal at his disposal which are your favorites? Here we document our 20 favorite weapons from the Halo universe of all time.Michael Rougeau
'Halo 4' is full of inside jokes. Here are our 10 favorites.Michael Rougeau