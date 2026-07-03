Mark Millar

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Pop Culture

Netflix Drops New Trailer for 'Jupiter's Legacy' Series

The series is based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely comic series of the same name. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, and Elena Kampouris star.

Trace William Cowen1928 days ago
Portrait of Scottish comic book writer Mark Millar.
Pop Culture

Mark Millar Reveals First Look at Kevin Smith's Upcoming 'Hit-Girl' Comic

On Monday, in an exclusive for 'Deadline,' comic book writer Mark Millar showed the first cover for Kevin Smith's four-part 'Hit-Girl' story arc.

Gavin Evans2889 days ago
Pop Culture

Creators Unsure About "Kick-Ass 3," Still Sure About Being Pissed at Jim Carrey

The creators of the "Kick-Ass" franchise say they're not sure if another film will get made, but they definitely won't work with Jim Carrey again.

Christopher Spata4360 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Is Now Confirmed For "Kick-Ass 2"

The rumors are finally put to rest.

Jason Serafino5064 days ago
Pop Culture

"Kick-Ass 2" Will Begin Filming This Summer

Also, writer Mark Millar updates the status of his other comic book adaptations.

Jason Serafino5261 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Millar To Auction Off Naming Rights For "The Secret Service" Villain

You can be the main baddie in Mark's next book!

Complex5384 days ago
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Pop Culture

Exclusive: "Kick-Ass" Star Lyndsy Fonseca's Photo Shoot, Interview & Video

This stunning starlet is on the verge of blowing up. Get to know her with our uncut "Women Are Complex, Too" feature.

Complex5938 days ago

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