Featured
A year after Neflix acquired Mark Millar's comic book publishing company Millarworld, they have announced the development of two shows and three movies based on his work.Eric Skelton
Find out which plot lines have been the best in the team's 49-year history.Jason Serafino
He's the best there is at what he does, but what he does isn't very nice.Jason Serafino
Check out the titles that defined the company and an industry— home to some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, such as Superman, Batman, and Woman.Jason Serafino