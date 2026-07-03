The Canadian Olympic hopeful talks about going for Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the new tricks he's busting out, and his love for Drake.Dragana Kovacevic
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Lakers Nation went into a frenzy on Monday, after bizarre details surrounding some of its most popular personalities emerged. Even Kevin Durant chimed in.Xavier Hamilton
The NBA is full of some crazy conspiracy theories. Here are our seven favorite we really want to believe because they're just so ridiculous. Or are they?countcenci
LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Patrick McCaw and more featured in the latest NBA #SoleWatch Power Rankings.Brandon Richard