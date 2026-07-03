Mark Mcmorris

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Mark McMorris pays tribute to Jose Bautista's bat flip
Sports

Canadian Snowboarder Mark McMorris Wins Medal, Channels Jose Bautista's Bat Flip

Canadian Mark McMorris’s third-place win created quite a buzz on Twitter. His bronze medal, however prestigious, is not what sparked the excitement.

Elisa Ammaturo1621 days ago

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