Mark Morrison

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G Eazy "Provide" f/ Chris Brown
Music

G-Eazy Drops Video for New Song "Provide" f/ Chris Brown

G-Eazy and Chris Brown previously collaborated on the former's 2015 record “Drifting” as well as the latter's 2019 cut "Wobble Up" featuring Nicki Minaj.

Joshua Espinoza1989 days ago
trae
Music

Premiere: Trae tha Truth Recruits T.I., Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and More for "I'm on 3.0" Video

Trae tha Truth outdid himself with the lineup for the third entry in his series of posse cuts.

Joe Price2741 days ago

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