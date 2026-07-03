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Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election loss is inevitable. Here's what happens next to his MAGA movement and the Republican supporters who've elevated him.Nikki Igbo
Now that Biden is the president-elect, here are some of the promises he has to fulfill.Adisa Banjoko
If you're thinking taking a selfie with your absentee ballot or at the polls, you may want to think twice before posting on social media.Zachary Harris
With the 2020 election around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the mail-in ballot and why early voting is important.Nikki Igbo