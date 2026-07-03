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Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Life

Georgia Secretary of State Says Lindsey Graham Suggested Tossing Legal Ballots

Georgia's Secretary of State tells 'The Washington Post' that Lindsey Graham appeared to suggest tossing out legally cast ballots for president.

Gavin Evans2070 days ago
Mail in ballots
Life

USPS 'Whistleblower' Reportedly Recanted Ballot Tampering Allegations

The House Oversight Committee announced Richard Hopkins admitted to fabricating claims that a Pennsylvania postmaster ordered workers to backdate ballots.

Joshua Espinoza2075 days ago
USPS
Life

Judge Holds Hearing on USPS's Noncompliance With Election Day Order to Sweep for Ballots and Rush Delivery (UPDATE)

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Tuesday that the USPS had until 3 p.m. ET to make sure "no ballots have been held up" in slower regions.

Trace William Cowen2083 days ago
newman
Pop Culture

Wayne Knight Reprises 'Seinfeld' Role for USPS-Centric Voting PSA Targeting Trump

Ahead of the election, actor Wayne Knight has reprised his iconic role of the mailman Newman from 'Seinfeld' for a U.S. Postal Service-centric video.

Joe Price2108 days ago
Trump and Biden first debate
Life

Trump and Biden's First Debate: A Mud Wrestling Match Where Everyone Lost

Round one of the 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump & Joe Biden was one where everyone walked away worst than when they started.

Shamira Ibrahim2117 days ago
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tester
Life

Make Sure Your 2020 Vote Counts: State-by-State Voting Registration Deadlines

Don't miss your opportunity to vote in the 2020 elections. Check your states voter registration deadlines.

Manseen Logan2125 days ago

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