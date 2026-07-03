HOLYCHILD

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Stream HOLYCHILD's Debut Album 'The Shape of Brat Pop to Come'

HOLYCHILD unleash the future of thought-provoking pop on their debut album The Shape of Brat Pop to Come out now on Glassnote Records.

jessielmorris4063 days ago

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