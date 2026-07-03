Loud Records

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Wu Tang Clan
Music

Loud Records Dropping '36 Chambers' Remake With '9 MCs From Today'

The 25th anniversary of the album will also see a tour celebrating the hip-hop masterpiece's legacy.

Joe Price2990 days ago

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