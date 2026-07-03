Teyana Taylor stars in the season finale of Porsche’s Dream Building video series and reminisces on her first memories with the brand. Watch the episode here.Isis Briones
Featured
Attending the London Film Festival for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall,' Jay-Z gave a hilarious answer when asked if he knows how to ride a horse.Jordan Rose
From Tyler, the Creator's highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton collab to Palace's capsule with Gap, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
Music
Metro Metro's Founders on Following Up Last Year's Drake Surprise: 'It's Like Having the Pope Approve'
Complex Canada met up with Metro Metro’s Primeau and Marchitello to talk about how Drake came together, 50 Cent’s jet, and competing with the big festivals.Erik Leijon