Last year's inaugural edition ended with a surprise message from Drake. What will 2026 bring?Trace William Cowen
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Moving forward, Kai plans to keep Streamer University going “for as long as I am alive.”Trace William Cowen
B2K and Pretty Ricky brought their hits to the stage for the latest edition of 'VERZUZ.'Trace William Cowen
From Lil Kim (who was the first woman rapper on the carpet) to Cardi B, SZA and more, here are the most iconic appearances at the Met Gala throughout the years.Jessica Mckinney