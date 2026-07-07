LIZ

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LIZ
Music

Premiere: LIZ Is Making A "Last Call" On Garage-Leaning Single

With a mixtape in the works for next year, "Last Call" is likely to be on repeat until then.

Aaron Bishop2804 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download LIZ's "Just Like You" EP

As a note, the person writing this turns 36-years-old this year. That being said, Liz's just released Y2K EP for Mad Decent's Jeffrees label literally

marcuskdowling4526 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

LIZ & Ryan Hemsworth - "Day N Nite"

Like an electronic match made in heaven, LIZ and Ryan Hemsworth bring us back to the early 2000s with this refreshing R&B-drenched track "Day N Nite."

khrisd4738 days ago

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