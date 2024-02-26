Lil Wayne, T-Pain, and More Turn Up at Michelob ULTRA’s #UltraCountryClub Party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas; nightlife; football’s biggest weekend; a night out on the green with Michelob ULTRA–we're just not sure it gets any better than that. And for those who hit Sin City for a little point spread and pigskin, that’s exactly what they got.

Michelob ULTRA tapped personality Hayley Baylee to help them roll out the red carpet (literally) for athletes, musicians, TV personalities, and of course, the fans. With more than 2,500 people in attendance, guests and true Michelob ULTRA lovers packed Las Vegas’ Topgolf location as celebs took to the putting range for a shoot out. The line-up was intense, with more than just a few names in the building, including Shaquille O’Neal, Martha Stewart, Dan Marino, Gary Payton, soccer star Alex Morgan, DJ Irie, and model and actress Olivia Culpo, who took it all home. Plus, our very own Speedy Morman was in the building, living up the good life.

After kicking things off with some friendly competition, artists T-Pain, Lil Wayne, and Alesso took over the stage to perform their hits. And let’s just say a time was had.

To help attendees commemorate the night and an unforgettable weekend, Michelob ULTRA opened up a pop-up pro-shop that housed limited-edition hats, bomber jackets, and t-shirts. Want the full rundown, peep the video above.



