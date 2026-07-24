Lil Berete

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DJ Charlie B's Album Cover for "Across The Board"
Music

DJ Charlie B Drops Debut Album 'Across The Board' f/ Pressa, NorthSideBenji, Smiley, and More

DJ Charlie B's 'Across The Board' features some of Toronto's hottest rappers, including NorthSideBenji, Pressa, Roy Woods, Smiley, Duvy, and more.

Bianca Thompson1511 days ago
nafe smallz
Music

Nafe Smallz Shares Star-Studded 9-Track EP 'Good Love'

A native sound of woozy hooks and contorting sing-song flows.

Tobi Oke2592 days ago

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