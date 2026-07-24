We spoke to the Regent Park-born rapper about going independent, what inspires him, and how he feels about collaborations in his near future.Akeena Legall
Featured
While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.Brian Capitao
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu
The album is out now on OVO Sound.Louis Pavlakos