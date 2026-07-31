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Steph Curry Li-Ning
Sneakers

Steph Curry Signs New Sneaker Deal with Li-Ning

After wearing Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, and more throughout the season, Curry finally has a new sneaker deal.

Zac Dubasik63 days ago
Dwyane Wade inside the Li-Ning booth at ComplexCon 2021 in Long Beach
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade on Li-Ning, Way of Wade, Recruiting His Son, and Sneakers in China

The NBA veteran is coming up on 10 years with Chinese sneaker brand Li-Ning. Here, he reflects on his footwear resume and the future of his Way of Wade brand.

Brendan Dunne1727 days ago
Li-Ning Yun You Pink Pair
Sneakers

Li-Ning Adds Fur to Its New Shoe

Li-Ning just dropped a new Yun You silhouette as part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Click here for a closer look and the release info.

Victor Deng1740 days ago
Li Ning Way of Wade 8 'Enough is Enough'
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning Sneakers Are Now Available at Foot Locker

Li-Ning just made Dwyane Wade's Way of Wade signature sneakers more accessible in North America thanks to its latest partnership with Foot Locker.

Victor Deng1974 days ago
Li Ning Way of Wade 9 High 'Infinity Announcement' Black Lateral
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade's Next Signature Shoe With Li-Ning Is Releasing Soon

Li-Ning has unveiled NBA legend Dwyane Wade's latest signature shoe, the Way of Wade 9. Click here for a closer look of the basketball shoe & release info.

Victor Deng2023 days ago
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Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Sneakers

Jimmy Butler's Li-Ning Deal Officially Confirmed

Jimmy Butler has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning. Click here for the details behind the deal.

Victor Deng2071 days ago
Dwyane Wade LeBron James Cleveland Bench 2018
Sports

Dwyane Wade Tells Us Why He's Happy LeBron James Signed With the Lakers

We talked to Dwyane Wade about his pal LeBron James taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's why Wade is happy LeBron will be playing out west this upcoming season.

Michael Conway2903 days ago
Li Ning Way of Wade 7 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Li-Ning Is Still Making Dwyane Wade Signature Sneakers

The release date and details for Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 signature sneaker, which was unveiled today in China. See a first look at the shoes here.

Riley Jones2939 days ago
Dwyane Wade Li Ning Way of Wade 6 Honors Parkland Shooting Victim
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade Honors Parkland Shooting Victim With These Way of Wades

Dwyane Wade honored a victim of the Parkland shooting with a pair of Li-Ning Way of Wade 6s.

Mike DeStefano3079 days ago
The Edition Boutique x Li Ning Way of Wade 6 Art Basel Miami 2017 (Pair)
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade's Signature Is Getting a Special Release in Miami

A special collaboration with Miami's The Edition Boutique on Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 is releasing exclusively at Art Basel Miami 2017.

Mike DeStefano3170 days ago
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Dwyane Wade Li Ning 4 on Feet
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade Gives Leslie Jones of 'SNL' His Sneakers

Dwyane Wade gave his in-game sneakers to Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live fame.

Brendan Dunne3185 days ago
Li Ning Way of Wade 6 Black/Pink Release Date On Foot
Sneakers

When You Can Buy Dwyane Wade's New Signature Sneaker

The 'Sunrise' Li-Ning Way of Wade releases on October 21, 2017.

Brandon Richard3214 days ago
C.J. McCollum Hyperdunk
Sneakers

Li-Ning Signs C.J. McCollum to Multi-Year Sneaker Deal

After four seasons with Nike, C.J. McCollum is joining Chinese sneaker brand Li-Ning.

Brandon Richard3222 days ago
Li Ning Way of Wade 6 First Born Zaire Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Dwyane Wade's New Sneakers Honor His First Born Son

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire inspires a new colorway of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 6.

Brandon Richard3229 days ago

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