Latest Stories
Juliette Lewis Is Selling Tees With Her Mugshot on Them
'We all have a past,' the actress said.
Kim Kardashian Recruits Cassie, Becky G, and More for SKIMS Bra Campaign
In a statement, Kim Kardashian called this the brand's "biggest campaign yet." The new range of SKIMS pieces are set to launch next Tuesday.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Yellowjackets,’ Showtime’s Latest Survivalist Drama
What to know about Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ the psychological drama about a NJ high school soccer team whose plane crash leaves the teenagers in the wild.
Watch the Creepy ‘Ma’ Trailer Starring Octavia Spencer
Get ready for Blumhouse's psychological horror film 'Ma' starring Octavia Spencer.
Watch Daniel Arsham's "Future Relic 03" Film Starring Juliette Lewis
The artist known for his sculptures has ventured into film, and the result is mesmerizing.
20 Years Later, “Natural Born Killers” Isn’t All That Disturbing Anymore—Blame Real Life
Two decades later, how does Oliver Stone's classic shoot-em-up film hold up?