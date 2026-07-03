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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: New York Singer-Songwriter Julietta Lives Out Her Escapist Fantasy On "Ghosted For The Beach"
"Ghosted For The Beach" is taken from Julietta's forthcoming 'Levitate' EP, due February 5.
James Keith2111 days ago
Music
Premiere: L.A Artist Madge Reimagines Julietta's "Hard Love" For Synth Pop Remix
'Smooth Sailing (Remixed)' is out July 24 via +1 Records.
James Keith2559 days ago