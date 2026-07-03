Latest Stories
Juan Soto Injury Update: When Will the MVP Candidate Return?
The Mets' $765 million man has been on the Injured List with a calf strain since April 3. When will Juan Soto return?
MLB MVP Odds: Early Look at Favorites, Surprise Names
Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead a list of early season MLB MVP favorites.
The Five Biggest Threats to the Dodgers’ Three-Peat
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champs and the overwhelming favorite to win again. Who can stop them?
Check Out the Rosters for 2026 World Baseball Classic
Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto are among the names headlining the rosters for their respective teams in this year's World Baseball Classic.
Juan Soto Becomes an Anime Star in MLB’s “Heroes of the Game” Campaign
MLB reimagines Juan Soto as a superpowered slugger in its new anime-style campaign, joining Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Paul Skenes in “Heroes of the Game.”
Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Cardi B, Lil Durk, the Los Angeles Rams, and More
From Lil Durk's 'The Voice' pendant to Cardi B's 'Call of Duty' chain, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from July 2022.
Padres Reportedly Agree to Acquire Star Outfielder Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal With Nationals
The Nationals have agreed to ship star outfielder Juan Soto, along with first baseman Josh Bell, to the Padres in exchange for a number of top-tier prospects.
19-year-old Nationals Phenom Juan Soto Becomes MLB's Youngest Active Player
"I was in shock. I was so excited, I didn't think that would happen."