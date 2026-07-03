Juan Soto

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Latest Stories

Juan Soto celebrates a home run against the San Francisco Giants on April 2, 2026.
Bets

Juan Soto Injury Update: When Will the MVP Candidate Return?

The Mets' $765 million man has been on the Injured List with a calf strain since April 3. When will Juan Soto return?

Matt Burke100 days ago
Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a home run in the Yankees game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bets

MLB MVP Odds: Early Look at Favorites, Surprise Names

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead a list of early season MLB MVP favorites.

Matt Burke105 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate winning Game 7 of the World Series over the Toronto Blue Jays on November 2, 2025
Bets

The Five Biggest Threats to the Dodgers’ Three-Peat

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champs and the overwhelming favorite to win again. Who can stop them?

Thomas Golianopoulos107 days ago
Shohei Ohtani.
Sports

Check Out the Rosters for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto are among the names headlining the rosters for their respective teams in this year's World Baseball Classic.

Jose Martinez162 days ago
Anime-style illustration of a baseball player, Juan Soto, in a white pinstripe uniform holding a bat. Text reads "Heroes of the Game."
Sports

Juan Soto Becomes an Anime Star in MLB’s “Heroes of the Game” Campaign

MLB reimagines Juan Soto as a superpowered slugger in its new anime-style campaign, joining Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Paul Skenes in “Heroes of the Game.”

Brighid Tully428 days ago
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Cardi B Ghost Pendant
Style

Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Cardi B, Lil Durk, the Los Angeles Rams, and More

From Lil Durk's 'The Voice' pendant to Cardi B's 'Call of Duty' chain, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from July 2022.

Mike DeStefano1444 days ago
Juan Soto looks on during 2022 MLB All Star Game.
Sports

Padres Reportedly Agree to Acquire Star Outfielder Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal With Nationals

The Nationals have agreed to ship star outfielder Juan Soto, along with first baseman Josh Bell, to the Padres in exchange for a number of top-tier prospects.

Jose Martinez1446 days ago
juan soto mlb getty
Sports

19-year-old Nationals Phenom Juan Soto Becomes MLB's Youngest Active Player

"I was in shock. I was so excited, I didn't think that would happen."

Eric Skelton2980 days ago

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