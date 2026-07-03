Jordan Luka 2

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Jordan Luka 2 North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Rivalry PE
Sneakers

North Carolina Debuts Exclusive Jordans Against Rival Duke

A detailed look at the team's latest Jordan Luka 2 PE.

Brandon Richard895 days ago
The sneakers worn by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
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Luka Dončić Scores 73 Points in the Jordan Luka 2

New career-high for the Slovenian superstar.

Brandon Richard903 days ago
Jordan Luka 2 UNC Origin Story
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UNC Debuts 'Origin Story' Jordan Luka 2 Against Syracuse

Featuring details inspired by North Carolina's turpentine industry.

Brandon Richard917 days ago
Luka Doncic Signs Contract Extension with Jordan Brand
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Luka Doncic Extends Contract with Jordan Brand Through 2029

Slovenian star locked into long-term deal with link to his foundation.

Brandon Richard1058 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Luka 2 Drops Next Month

Detailed look at Luka Doncic's second signature shoe.

Brandon Richard1123 days ago
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