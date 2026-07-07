Latest Stories
Bon Jovi Expresses 'Joy' at Going Back on Tour With 2026 Dates
Jon Bon Jovi has recovered enough from vocal cord issues to hit the road again in 2026.
Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk a Woman Out From the Edge of Nashville Bridge
The singer-songwriter was filming a music video when he intervened.
'Hawk Tuah' Star Haliey Welch Joins Shaq for DJ Set at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville Bar
While Welch didn't hit the boards herself, she did deliver her signature phrase to the Broadway crowd.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Show Off Their Wedding Rings While in the Hamptons
The 'Stranger Things' star reportedly married Bongiovi in a secret wedding ceremony last weekend.
Jon Bon Jovi Admits to Cheating on Wife, Says He Had ‘100 Girls in My Life’
The rock legend made some confessions on ABC primetime special 'Halfway There' ahead of his new Hulu docuseries, 'Thank You, Goodnight.'