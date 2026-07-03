Toronto's Fatuma Adar speaks about the inspiration and process behind her debut musical 'Dixon Road,' a semi-autobiographical ode to the Somali diaspora.Yasmin Duale
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The Juno-nominated Somali-Canadian R&B artist says there was part of herself that she hadn’t felt completely comfortable showing until her forthcoming EP Milly.Alex Narvaez
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Playboi Carti and Ken Carson to Tana and Sofaygo, these are the best rage rap songs of all time.Antonio Johri