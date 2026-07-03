Johnny Somali

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Johnny Somali.
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Johnny Somali Asks for Forgiveness at Seoul Appeal Trial, Cites Bipolar Disorder

The streamer's legal counsel apologized on his behalf and asked for leniency as prosecutors pushed for a significantly harsher sentence.

Alex Ocho36 days ago

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