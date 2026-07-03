Somalia

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Latest Stories

African Countries Have the World's Highest Fertility Rates—And This Country Has One of the Lowest
Life

African Countries Top World Fertility Rates, While South Korea is Amongst the Lowest

World Bank data reveals the African nations topping global birth charts—and the surprising outlier where having kids is becoming rare.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Sports

Somali Runner Causes Controversy With Glacially Slow 100-Meter Dash

Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports apologized for a performance that was deemed an embarrassment to the country, and has led to one official's suspension.

Jose Martinez1079 days ago
The surgeon is holding a 9 mm bullet. Extreme close up
Life

Woman Gets Bullet Surgically Removed From Clitoris Following Accidental Shooting

Per the 'International Journal of Surgery Case Reports,' a woman in Somalia had a bullet surgically removed from her clitoris following an accidental shooting.

Joe Price1175 days ago
Scene from Dixon Road play
Pop Culture

New Musical 'Dixon Road' Is a Somali-Canadian Kid's Love Letter to Her Community

Toronto's Fatuma Adar speaks about the inspiration and process behind her debut musical 'Dixon Road,' a semi-autobiographical ode to the Somali diaspora.

Yasmin Duale1493 days ago
amaal
Music

Amaal on "Heaven," Empowering Women, and Toronto's Best Somali Food

The Juno-nominated Somali-Canadian R&amp;B artist says there was part of herself that she hadn’t felt completely comfortable showing until her forthcoming EP Milly.

Alex Narvaez1749 days ago
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noname
Music

Noname's Book Club Headquarters to Provide Political Education Classes, Food Drives, and More

Last Friday, Noname released her first new song of 2021. Titled "Rainforest," the song featured frequent collaborator Adam Ness. A new album is out soon.

Trace William Cowen1963 days ago
elephant shrew extinct
Life

Tiny Elephant Shrew Species Rediscovered 50 Years After Last Recorded Sighting

1968 was the last time scientists spotted the species known as the Somali sengi, which was recently rediscovered in Djibouti.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2157 days ago
Ian Urbina 'Outlaw Ocean'
Music

Premiere: Brooklyn-Based M!NT Reveals Soundtrack To Ian Urbina's Best-Selling Book 'The Outlaw Ocean'

The six-track collection soundtracks Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ian Urbina's six-year investigation into piracy and human rights abuses at sea.

James Keith2234 days ago

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