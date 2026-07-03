Latest Stories
African Countries Top World Fertility Rates, While South Korea is Amongst the Lowest
World Bank data reveals the African nations topping global birth charts—and the surprising outlier where having kids is becoming rare.
Somali Runner Causes Controversy With Glacially Slow 100-Meter Dash
Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports apologized for a performance that was deemed an embarrassment to the country, and has led to one official's suspension.
Woman Gets Bullet Surgically Removed From Clitoris Following Accidental Shooting
Per the 'International Journal of Surgery Case Reports,' a woman in Somalia had a bullet surgically removed from her clitoris following an accidental shooting.
New Musical 'Dixon Road' Is a Somali-Canadian Kid's Love Letter to Her Community
Toronto's Fatuma Adar speaks about the inspiration and process behind her debut musical 'Dixon Road,' a semi-autobiographical ode to the Somali diaspora.
Amaal on "Heaven," Empowering Women, and Toronto's Best Somali Food
The Juno-nominated Somali-Canadian R&B artist says there was part of herself that she hadn’t felt completely comfortable showing until her forthcoming EP Milly.
Noname's Book Club Headquarters to Provide Political Education Classes, Food Drives, and More
Last Friday, Noname released her first new song of 2021. Titled "Rainforest," the song featured frequent collaborator Adam Ness. A new album is out soon.
Tiny Elephant Shrew Species Rediscovered 50 Years After Last Recorded Sighting
1968 was the last time scientists spotted the species known as the Somali sengi, which was recently rediscovered in Djibouti.
Premiere: Brooklyn-Based M!NT Reveals Soundtrack To Ian Urbina's Best-Selling Book 'The Outlaw Ocean'
The six-track collection soundtracks Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ian Urbina's six-year investigation into piracy and human rights abuses at sea.