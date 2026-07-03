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Has anyone else noticed that a number of DJs and producers in the dance music realm have come down with some kind of illness or injury during the firskhrisd
Avicii is one of the most polarizing names in all of dance music. For many, he's wrongly considered the face of everything that's wrong with dance musjakel